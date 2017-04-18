Syrian Army Rescues 34 People From Prison in Qaboun, Damascus

(London, UK – 9:19 A.M.) According to sources in Syria, pro-government forces, led by units from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), are making progress against militants in Damascus.

The Syrian Army recently captured a prison used by the militants in the contested Qaboun area of Damascus, freeing 34 prisoners. It is unclear if the prisoners were members of pro-Assad militias, or were civilians.

The Qaboun district, which is located North of the Jobar neighbourhood, has been the scene of intense fighting over the past few months, after pro-government forces launched an offensive in the area.

Militants recently launched mortars at Damascus city, injuring 12 civilians, while also damaging public and private property.